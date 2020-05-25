Finance minister after meeting with Aviv Geffen: An artist who cares

Finance Minister Yisrael Katz met with singer Aviv Geffen amid the crisis experienced by artists as a result of the coronavirus.

"I invited Aviv to a meeting this morning during which he shared with me the unique difficulties of the music industry. I found an artist who cares about the people in the industry and cares for people behind the scenes. I instructed that a task force be established to formulate fitting and fast solutions to problems he presented to allow a quick return, inasmuch as it is possible, to routine in the industry," the minister said after the meeting.