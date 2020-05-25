Bill: One under indictment can't serve as president

MK Yulia Melinovsky (Yisrael Beytenu) has filed a bill that amends Basic Law: The President of the State and suggests that a person against whom there is an indictment cannot take office as President.

According to MK Melinovsky: "What was clear in the past is no longer self-evident in the time we are living, so I thought it appropriate to amend the law of the president of the state and to make it clear that any person facing an indictment is unworthy and able to hold the post of president."