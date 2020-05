14:34 Reported News Briefs Sivan 2, 5780 , 25/05/20 Sivan 2, 5780 , 25/05/20 IKEA opens new store in Beit Shemesh region Read more Furniture giant IKEA opens sixth branch in Israel, with new store west of Jerusalem, in Beit Shemesh district. ► ◄ Last Briefs