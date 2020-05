12:26 Reported News Briefs Sivan 2, 5780 , 25/05/20 Sivan 2, 5780 , 25/05/20 DM Gantz meets with Mossad chief Cohen for first working meeting Defense Minister Benny Gantz met with Mossad head Yossi Cohen this morning for a first working meeting. "The two discussed the regional and international issues at stake and the expected joint work," a statement said. ► ◄ Last Briefs