Gush Etzion Council Head: Theft of public land - not in our area

Gush Etzion Council Head Shlomo Ne'eman responded to the evacuation in the Bat Ayin community "In recent months, in the community of Bat Ayin in the Gush Etzion regional council structures began to be built without any coordination with the elected officials who manage the community and without any attempt to obtain a building permit as is customary."

"This is an invasion of community land on which future development and construction of large neighborhoods depend. About 20 tin structures currently erected on the community's land will prevent the construction of many hundreds of housing units for Bat Ayin residents in the future. The regional council is determined to prevent the acts that constitute public land use and to ensure the development of the community for future generations. "