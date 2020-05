10:34 Reported News Briefs Sivan 2, 5780 , 25/05/20 Sivan 2, 5780 , 25/05/20 Limor Livnat: Don't be confused, the Right is not on trial Former Minister Limor Livnat condemned Netanyahu's conduct in the court yesterday. In an interview with Ben Caspit and Yinon Magal, she said: "Netanyahu does not represent the second Israel, Likud does. Menachem Begin did." She added, "Don't let them confuse us, the Right is not the one on trial." ► ◄ Last Briefs