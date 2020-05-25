Rare find discovered by child in northern Negev

6-year-old Imri Elia from Kibbutz Nirim in the Gaza Strip area went out last March with his parents to tour the Tel Gema archaeological site, located near Kibbutz Re'im, in the northern Negev.

Suddenly, a small square object made of clay, 2.80 x 2.80 cm caught his eye. The curious boy picked up the object, and to his surprise he saw two figures. Imri's parents contacted the Israel Antiquities Authority and handed over the item.

After photographing and documenting the artifact in the Israel Antiquities Authority's digital photography laboratories, archaeologists were surprised to find that this was a rare and special find, the likes of which has hardly ever been discovered in archeological excavations in Israel.