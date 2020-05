09:33 Reported News Briefs Sivan 2, 5780 , 25/05/20 Sivan 2, 5780 , 25/05/20 Heads of health care system visit Ben Gurion Airport Heads of the health care system are visiting Ben Gurion Airport this morning to examine its preparedness for the possibility of a return to routine and resuming flights. ► ◄ Last Briefs