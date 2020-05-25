|
07:45
Reported
News BriefsSivan 2, 5780 , 25/05/20
MK Zohar: It's clear that Mandelblit went blindly after Shai Nitzan
Coalition Chairman MK Mickey Zohar attacked the attorney general in an interview with Galei Tzahal, saying: "It is clear to everyone that Mandelblit went blindly after Shai Nitzan who invented the bribery offense especially for the prime minister."
Zohar also said: "It would be good for Blue and White to honor us at this hour. We have no interest in arguing with them on issues we disagree with."
