07:41 Reported News Briefs Sivan 2, 5780 , 25/05/20 Sivan 2, 5780 , 25/05/20 Japan to remove state of emergency today Japan is expected to remove the state emergency declared in Tokyo today following the outbreak of the coronavirus.



The decision to remove the state of emergency was made after a reduction in the number of corona cases. A total of 16,581 virus infections and 830 deaths have been recorded in Japan.