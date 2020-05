06:31 Reported News Briefs Sivan 2, 5780 , 25/05/20 Sivan 2, 5780 , 25/05/20 Erdogan and Rouhani speak on the phone Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iranian President Hassan Rouhani spoke on the phone on Sunday. The two discussed, among other things, the fight against the coronavirus and the situation in the region. ► ◄ Last Briefs