News BriefsSivan 2, 5780 , 25/05/20
Gantz: I have full confidence in the legal system
Blue and White chairman, Alternate Prime Minister and Defense Minister Benny Gantz, on Sunday commented for the first time on the start of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu's trial.
"Like every citizen, the Prime Minister is also presumed innocent, and I am sure that the justice system will hold a fair trial for him," said Gantz, in effect responding to the Likud ministers' criticism against Netanyahu being placed on trial.
