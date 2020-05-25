|
Trump blasts Biden: He's been constantly vacationing
US President Donald Trump blasted former Vice President Joe Biden on Sunday, after Biden criticized Trump for golfing amid the coronavirus pandemic and said, "The presidency is about a lot more than tweeting from your golf cart.”
Trump tweeted in response, “Sleepy Joe’s representatives have just put out an ad saying that I went to play golf (exercise) today. They think I should stay in the White House at all times. What they didn’t say is that it’s the first time I’ve played golf in almost 3 months, that Biden was constantly vacationing, relaxing & making shady deals with other countries, & that Barack was always playing golf, doing much of his traveling in a fume spewing 747 to play golf in Hawaii - Once even teeing off immediately after announcing the gruesome death of a great young man by ISIS!”
