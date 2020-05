02:58 Reported News Briefs Sivan 2, 5780 , 25/05/20 Sivan 2, 5780 , 25/05/20 Motorcyclist killed in accident in Bnei Brak A 20-year-old motorcyclist was killed in an accident in Bnei Brak on Sunday night. Police said the man slipped and crashed into a lighting pole. He was evacuated to Tel Hashomer Hospital in very serious condition, where he was later pronounced dead. ► ◄ Last Briefs