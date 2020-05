01:52 Reported News Briefs Sivan 2, 5780 , 25/05/20 Sivan 2, 5780 , 25/05/20 Jerusalem: Staff member in haredi kindergarten diagnosed with COVID-19 A staff member in a private haredi kindergarten in Jerusalem was diagnosed with coronavirus. About 30 children and staff members have been sent to isolation until Sunday. The man wore a mask while he was in class. ► ◄ Last Briefs