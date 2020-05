22:43 Reported News Briefs Sivan 1, 5780 , 24/05/20 Sivan 1, 5780 , 24/05/20 Alan Dershowitz: 'Israel should be deeply ashamed' Read more American jurist blasts Netanyahu trial: 'Israel is the first country in history to put a leader on trial for trying to get good coverage.' ► ◄ Last Briefs