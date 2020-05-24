Judge Meltzer criticized for call for applause for left-wing attorney

Legal ombudsman Uri Shoham has attacked Supreme Court Judge Hanan Meltzer for calling for applause for Attorney Shachar Ben Meir, who is associated with the left wing.

"This was completely unnecessary, and should not have happened," Shoham wrote.

In response, the Governance Movement said: "We commend the decision of the ombudsman to protest such behavior on the part of a Supreme Court Judge, who should know better and exercise caution in such matters. One cannot help but feel that the professional standards expected of a civil servant and ordinary citizen are not seen to apply to the Judges of the Supreme Court. Precisely towards those of whom we should demand exemplary behavior, the system shows excessive leniency and does not enforce the rules in an equitable manner."