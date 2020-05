21:27 Reported News Briefs Sivan 1, 5780 , 24/05/20 Sivan 1, 5780 , 24/05/20 PM: No plea bargain - I'll fight to prove my innocence In an interview on Channel 20, Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu stated that he would not agree to any plea bargain with the prosecution, and that he would fight to prove himself innocent of all charges. ► ◄ Last Briefs