Sivan 1, 5780 , 24/05/20
Head of IDF Southern Command visits officer wounded in terror attack
The IDF Spokesman unit posted a picture of Sgt. Shadi Ibrahim with Major General Artzi Halevi and wrote:
Sgt. Shadi Ibrahim lost his leg after he was hit by a Palestinian in a car-ramming attack last week.
When he woke up in the hospital, he said: “I want to go back to my soldiers...nothing will break me.”
MG Halevi, Commander of the Southern Command, visited him today in the hospital.
