Head of IDF Southern Command visits officer wounded in terror attack

The IDF Spokesman unit posted a picture of Sgt. Shadi Ibrahim with Major General Artzi Halevi and wrote:

Sgt. Shadi Ibrahim lost his leg after he was hit by a Palestinian in a car-ramming attack last week.

When he woke up in the hospital, he said: “I want to go back to my soldiers...nothing will break me.”

MG Halevi, Commander of the Southern Command, visited him today in the hospital.