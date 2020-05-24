MK Yaalon: 'No one is above the law, not even a prime minister'

MK Moshe Yaalon (Yesh Atid-Telem) has expressed his support for the police and prosecution services, on this the first day of the trial of Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu on corruption charges.

"Police, prosecution, judges, journalists, and public servants: It's important that you know on this bitter day that I, together with the majority of Israeli citizens, will do all we can to preserve democracy and the rule of law as well as our judicial institutions," Yaalon said. "Today we need to reiterate what should be obvious - that there is, and there never will be, any person in Israel who is above the law, even if he is the sitting Prime Minister."