Contact tracing 'only in specific and special cases,' gov't decides

Cell phone tracking is only to be used in "specific and special cases only," the government has decided, given the falling contagion rates.

The cabinet approved contact tracing using cell phone data in March as an emergency regulation after the program was criticized by various elements as constituting an unacceptable infringement on privacy.

Now, given the low number of new cases being reported, the government has decided that contact tracing will only be used "where epidemiological investigation cannot be completed using other methods." However, if there is a spike in the number of infections at any point in the future, the decision will be reviewed.