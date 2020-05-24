Eizenkot: 'I want to remain involved - I'll decide how in the future'

Former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot was interviewed on Galei Zahal, and asked whether he really intends to enter politics, after making statements indicating his intention to do so.

"A year-and-a-half after leaving the army, I came to the realization that in the future, I want to retain some influence in what goes on - I want to remain involved," Eizenkot said. "As to where and when, I'll decide at some point in the future."