18:18 Reported News Briefs Sivan 1, 5780 , 24/05/20 Sivan 1, 5780 , 24/05/20 PM in meeting with Mossad head Channel 12 News reports that Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu has entered a security meeting with the head of the Mossad and other officials, at the Prime Minister's Office.