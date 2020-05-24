Trains back to full schedule on June 8, buses 75% capacity

Transportation Minister Miri Regev and Health Minister Yuli Edelstein have come to an agreement that trains will resume a regular schedule on June 8, and that buses will be permitted to allow people to board up to 75% of full capacity at the end of next week.

"We are aiming to open the economy for the benefit of people and businesses," Edelstein said. "But what happens next depends on each one of us - on whether people adhere to the guidelines."