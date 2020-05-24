Attorney-General: 'Everyone is equal before the law'

Attorney-General Avichai Mandelblit has responded to the sharp criticism leveled at the police force and the prosecution by Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu, as his trial on corruption charges opened today.

"This case is being dealt with just like any other case," Mandelblit asserted. "The prosecution is professional and focused on what's important. Israel is a country that respects the rule of law. The place for hearing arguments, weighing evidence, and drawing conclusions is the court of law - and only there."

Mandelblit, who has received threats to his life and safety in the past few weeks, then added that, "I will continue to do my job without fear ... We will continue to act fairly and on the principle that everyone is equal before the law. This is our commitment to the citizens of the State of Israel."