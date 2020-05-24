|
17:14
Reported
News BriefsSivan 1, 5780 , 24/05/20
'US deaths near 100,000, an incalculable loss' on NY Times front page
The New York Times has filled its entire front page with death notices of victims of the coronavirus from across the United States.
"They were not simply names on a list. They were us," the sub-heading reads. Around a thousand names are featured, along with brief obituaries of each person. Around 97,000 people have died of Covid-19 in the United States, and the death toll is still rising.
