PM: 'State of Israel is my life's mission - I'll continue to fight'

Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu thanked his supporters, especially those who came to the courthouse and vicinity to demonstrate their support of him today, on the first day of his trial on corruption charges.

"This is an attempt to thwart the will of the people, to bring down the national camp by means of trumped-up, false charges," Netanyahu said. "With your help, and with the help of G-d, I will continue to fight. The State of Israel is my life's mission and I will continue to protect the State and its citizens with all my might. Thank you for all your support," he added.