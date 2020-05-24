'They lost the election so they pronounced him guilty in the media'

Head of the Knesset's Coronavirus Committee, MK Yifat Shasha Biton (Likud) has stated her belief that the prosecution wants to destroy Netanyahu.

"I wish the Prime Minister a successful outcome that proves his innocence," she wrote on Twitter. "I believe that everyone has a presumption of innocence, but to my distress, we have people here who have already pronounced the Prime Minister 'guilty' in the media after they failed to defeat him at the ballot box.

"I hope very much that the judges manage to detach themselves from all the background noise and grant him a fair trial," she continued, "and that the heavy cloud hanging over the Prime Minister will dissipate, bringing an end to the political persecution of the past year."