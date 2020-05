16:46 Reported News Briefs Sivan 1, 5780 , 24/05/20 Sivan 1, 5780 , 24/05/20 Legal expert: 'Netanyahu truly believes he is innocent of wrongdoing' Lawyer Tziyon Amir, a criminal law expert, discussed the Netanyahu corruption trial on 103 FM. "It's hard for me to have complaints against him," Amir said. "He truly believes that he is innocent and so of course he protests and cries out at what is going on here." ► ◄ Last Briefs