Foreign yeshiva students allowed back into Israel

Interior Minister Aryeh Deri has announced that yeshiva students from foreign countries will be permitted to return to their studies in Israel, subject to a number of conditions.

The decision was made in conjunction with the Foreign and Health Ministries, and only applies to students with valid visas.

Students arriving from abroad will be required to self-quarantine for 14 days in a self-contained area in their place of learning, and any cases of illness must immediately be reported to the Health Ministry.