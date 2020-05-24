Ephraim Rimmel: 'Doctors call my son a medical miracle'

Half a year after the accident that left him critically injured, 12-year-old Itai Rimmel has been discharged from hospital and has entered a rehabilitation center.

Itai was injured in a road accident and hospitalized in Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Jerusalem. The other members of his family, with whom he had been traveling, were also injured.

Itai's father Ephraim relates: "Itai was in critical condition for four months, and today he is finally making progress toward recovery. The prayers that people offered for him certainly reached the Heavenly Throne and succeeded in bringing about a medical miracle - that's what the doctors call it, a miracle. I want to thank Shaare Zedek's medical staff for their dedication, and also all the people who encouraged us and prayed for us."