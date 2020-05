14:57 Reported News Briefs Sivan 1, 5780 , 24/05/20 Sivan 1, 5780 , 24/05/20 Miri Regev: 'I hope the judges came here to do justice' "I expect the judges not to fall into the media trap and to come here with a clean heart, to make a true trial for those whose blood was shed," said Minister Regev at the court entrance. ► ◄ Last Briefs