14:55 Reported News Briefs Sivan 1, 5780 , 24/05/20 Netanyahu moved to tears: 'Holocaust survivors came to support me' Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu at the opening of his trial said a petition was signed by a thousand Holocaust survivors in his support. He said one woman told him: "We hid in the forests... We only pray for your innocence as the wolves come to devour you," his voice breaking as he recounted the support.