14:51 Reported News Briefs Sivan 1, 5780 , 24/05/20 Netanyahu before trial: 'I stand upright with head raised' Prime Minister Netanyahu said at the entrance to the court "I request that all hearings be broadcast live - the public should hear everything and not through the court records of the prosecutor's office."