14:51 Reported News Briefs Sivan 1, 5780 , 24/05/20 Netanyahu responds to former Police Commissioner Alshich Prime Minister Netanyahu attacked the former Police Commissioner before the court hearing. "I heard Roni Alshich speak righteously, the same Alshich who had committed a criminal offense when he leaked live from the investigations in my case and treated me with a false case as if I had sent private investigators to follow him. He mentions another Roni, Roni Ritman, who claimed I was the one who sent the officer who complained against him. I'm waiting for an apology."