  Sivan 1, 5780 , 24/05/20

Justice Minister: 'Prime Minister presumed innocent'

"The Prime Minister stands strong and I wish him to prove it in court," said Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn.

"We have been blessed with a high quality and impartial legal system. I have no doubt that the legal process will be conducted in a matter-of-fact and fair manner.

"As elected officials in a Jewish and democratic state, we must maintain the strength of the justice system and focus on civic and unity activities."

