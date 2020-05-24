|
14:48
Reported
News BriefsSivan 1, 5780 , 24/05/20
Justice Minister: 'Prime Minister presumed innocent'
"The Prime Minister stands strong and I wish him to prove it in court," said Justice Minister Avi Nissenkorn.
"We have been blessed with a high quality and impartial legal system. I have no doubt that the legal process will be conducted in a matter-of-fact and fair manner.
"As elected officials in a Jewish and democratic state, we must maintain the strength of the justice system and focus on civic and unity activities."
Last Briefs