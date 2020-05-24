|
News BriefsSivan 1, 5780 , 24/05/20
Netanyahu: 'I'm no poodle; they trumped up a case against me'
Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu unleashed a fierce attack on the police and prosecutor's office at the court hearing.
"Police and prosecutors have joined the Left to trump up my case. The goal is to bring down a strong Rightist prime minister," the Prime Minister said. "Investigations were contaminated and made up from the first moment.
"The people of Israel are much more intelligent than to believe in the cases they trumped up against me."
