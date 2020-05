09:39 Reported News Briefs Sivan 1, 5780 , 24/05/20 Sivan 1, 5780 , 24/05/20 Hong Kong riots resume The Hong Kong protests resumed after police fired tear gas at protesters. The protest is against the backdrop of China's intention to enact a new "national security law" that would apply to Hong Kong and could violate territorial autonomy. China supporters in Hong Kong say the new law will actually strengthen the economy. ► ◄ Last Briefs