09:37 Reported News Briefs Sivan 1, 5780 , 24/05/20 Sivan 1, 5780 , 24/05/20 Life of baby infected with violent bacteria saved The life of an eight-month-old baby who was attacked by the violent bacteria Meningococcus was saved after being hospitalized at Assuta Ashdod.