09:13 Reported News Briefs Sivan 1, 5780 , 24/05/20 Sivan 1, 5780 , 24/05/20 Astronaut Jessica Meir: We came back to a different earth Read more Meir says coming back to an earth of corona restrictions "was quite difficult when you've been in contact with so few for so long." ► ◄ Last Briefs