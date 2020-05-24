Controversy delays establishment of all Knesset committees

A relatively minor controversy within the opposition has been preventing establishment of the Knesset committees for more than a week, Reshet Bet reported this morning.

The controversy is between the Joint Arab List and Yisrael Beyteinu parties regarding who is eligible to elect the third, out of four, opposition committee chairmanship.

Yesh Atid, as the largest opposition party, chose the State Audit Committee. The Joint Arab List, the second largest, chose the Arab Sector Violence Commission. Yisrael Beyteinu, the third largest party, sought to take the Committee to Promote Women's Status, but the Joint Arab List demands this committee also for themselves for the first part of the rotation.