08:36 Reported News Briefs Sivan 1, 5780 , 24/05/20 Sivan 1, 5780 , 24/05/20 Og and Darajeh Rivers, all hiking trails in Judean Desert closed The Og and Darajeh Rivers and all hiking routes in the Judean Desert will be closed to travelers today. This, due to the expected rainfall and slight fear of floods in the Dead Sea and Judean Desert areas.