|
05:04
Reported
News BriefsSivan 1, 5780 , 24/05/20
Kim discusses how to bolster nuclear capabilities
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un hosted a military meeting to discuss new policies to bolster the country's nuclear capabilities amid stalled denuclearization talks with the United States, Reuters reports, citing state news agency KCNA said on Sunday.
The meeting discussed measures to bolster armed forces and "reliably contain the persistent big or small military threats from the hostile forces," KCNA said.
Last Briefs