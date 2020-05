22:53 Reported News Briefs Iyar 29, 5780 , 23/05/20 Iyar 29, 5780 , 23/05/20 Gabi Ashkenazi wishes Muslims a happy Eid-al-Fitr Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi (Blue and White) on Saturday evening tweeted: "On this festive occasion of Eid-al-Fitr, I wish all Muslims, in Israel and worldwide, a blessed and peaceful holiday." Ashkenazi's tweet Twitter ► ◄ Last Briefs