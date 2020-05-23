Nikki Haley: Biden's remarks were 'gut wrenchingly condescending'

Former US Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley on Saturday night responded to Sen. Joe Biden's comments that anyone debating whether to vote for him "ain't black."

"‪I have struggled with Biden’s recent remarks," Haley wrote on Facebook. "They were gut wrenchingly condescending. Regardless of color, gender, or class, to label any individual with what he or she is expected to think, believe, and vote is demeaning and disrespectful. Not to mention arrogant and entitled."