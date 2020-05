21:43 Reported News Briefs Iyar 29, 5780 , 23/05/20 Iyar 29, 5780 , 23/05/20 Biden: Not sure whether to vote for me? You ain't black Read more Sen. Joe Biden tells radio show that those weighing voting for Pres. Trump aren't really black, then apologizes. ► ◄ Last Briefs