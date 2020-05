20:30 Reported News Briefs Iyar 29, 5780 , 23/05/20 Iyar 29, 5780 , 23/05/20 Canada: 1,127 new coronavirus cases in a single day Canadian health authorities on Saturday confirmed 1,127 new cases of coronavirus, bringing the total to 82,892. The country has confirmed a total of 6,277 deaths from coronavirus, including 97 in the past day. ► ◄ Last Briefs