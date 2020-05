20:28 Reported News Briefs Iyar 29, 5780 , 23/05/20 Iyar 29, 5780 , 23/05/20 Gaza reports first confirmed coronavirus death Hamas health officials on Saturday said a 77-year-old woman with underlying health conditions had died of coronavirus. The enclave, controlled by the Hamas terror group, has confirmed a total of 55 coronavirus cases. ► ◄ Last Briefs