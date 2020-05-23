Iranian commander: We're monitoring US military

Iran's top military commander said on Friday that Iranian armed forces are monitoring US military movements in and far beyond the region and will respond to their threats against Iran's interests.

Iran's armed forces have "a thorough intelligence command of the status, location, tactics, and movements of enemies, including America, ... in the region and remote territories," Mohammad Baqeri, chairman of the Chiefs of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces, said, according to the Xinhua news agency.

