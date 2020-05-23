Report: Former Chief of Staff met Lapid

Former IDF Chief of Staff Gadi Eizenkot, who just this week expressed an interest in joining politics, has already held a series of meetings with public figures, including with opposition leader Yair Lapid, Channel 12 News reported on Friday.

According to the report, Eizenkot and Lapid discussed the possibility of future cooperation between them. Lapid, who chairs the Yesh Atid-Telem party, refused to comment. Eizenkot could not be reached for comment.

